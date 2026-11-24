Qualified Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) members will receive an additional 20 percent of their applicable inpatient case rates starting 1 January 2027, under a new incentive program for regular premium contributors.

Under PhilHealth Tapat, direct contributors and their qualified dependents must have at least 15 monthly contributions within the 18 months before hospital admission to qualify. Retroactive payments will count only if made at least three months before admission.

The requirement covers employed workers, self-employed individuals, professional practitioners, migrant workers and eligible foreign nationals. Eligibility is based on contribution regularity, not the amount paid.

PhilHealth spokesperson and Vice President of the Quality Assurance Group Dr. Alfred de Dios said the 20 percent top-up was set according to the agency’s capacity to sustain the program and the number of members expected to qualify.

“Ang computation nito ay naaayon doon sa kakayahan ng field na suportahan 'yung programa,” De Dios said during a press conference.

“So, ang nakita natin ay kayang suportahan another 20% increase for a finite number of members. Kasi hindi naman lahat ay makaka-avail nito,” he added.

The top-up will be added to the applicable case rate and deducted from the patient's remaining hospital bill, reducing out-of-pocket expenses, particularly for those admitted to private or other non-basic rooms.

De Dios stressed that the incentive would not reduce benefits for other members.

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“Ang bottom line po dito is that wala pong nabawasang benepisyo para sa lahat ng miyembro,” he said.

“Ang top-off po na ito ay isa lamang pong incentive para sa mga direct contributors para mabayaran din po nila ang kanilang mga premium,” he explained.

Members must have their eligibility confirmed through PhilHealth’s Benefit Eligibility Form. The program will initially run for one year, subject to policy review.

The top-up applies to standard inpatient cases at all accredited hospitals, including ward and non-ward admissions. It excludes Z Benefits, rationalized case rates, special outpatient and standalone benefits, multiple-session procedures, and primary care packages such as YAKAP, GAMOT and the Outpatient Emergency Care Benefit.