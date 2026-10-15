CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Personnel from various units of Police Regional Office 4A completed a Basic Logistics Course aimed at improving the management of resources supporting police operations and administrative work.

The closing ceremony was held at the PRO 4A Multipurpose Center Hall at Camp BGen. Vicente P. Lim in Calamba City on 15 October.

The training focused on efficient resource utilization, proper maintenance and responsible logistics management. It sought to strengthen participants’ ability to manage resources needed for operational readiness and day-to-day police functions.

PCol. Mario L. Mayames Jr., deputy regional director for operations, attended the ceremony on behalf of PRO 4A regional director PBGen. Dominic L. Baccay.

According to PRO 4A, the course forms part of continuing personnel development efforts to promote accountability in resource management and improve operational readiness.

The program supports the Philippine National Police’s Focused Agenda on Management of Resources and PRO 4A’s B.E.S.T. Policing Framework.

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