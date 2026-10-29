The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has granted the municipal government of Bamban, Tarlac, the right to use a three-hectare property in New Clark City for the expansion and continued operation of Dapdap Memorial Park.

The agreement, signed on 15 October 2026, grants the municipality usufructuary rights over the property to address the growing demand for burial spaces and improve cemetery facilities for local residents.

Under a usufruct agreement, the municipality may use and benefit from the property without acquiring ownership of the land.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said the arrangement recognizes the role of local governments in preserving community spaces and addressing residents' needs.

“This agreement recognizes the important role of local governments in preserving community spaces and providing places where people can gather, reflect, and honor their shared history,” Bingcang said.

He also expressed support for the municipality's efforts to maintain the memorial park for future generations.

“We look forward to working closely with your administration to ensure that Dapdap Memorial Park continues to serve the people of Bamban. We trust that your leadership will help preserve the value of this property for the community and for generations to come,” he added.

Bamban Mayor Jose “Joey” Salting welcomed the agreement and expressed hope for stronger cooperation with BCDA on development projects.

“Makakaasa po kayo na katuwang niyo kami sa inyong mga proyekto sa Bamban, Tarlac at kumakatok po kami sa inyong mabubuting puso na sana lalo pa natin mapagtibay ang ating ugnayan at pagtutulongan para makapagbigay ng serbisyo at tulong sa amin sa Bamban,” Salting said.

The BCDA said the partnership forms part of its efforts to ensure that development projects in New Clark City benefit surrounding communities.