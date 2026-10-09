The initial phase will focus on 14 hectares in New Clark City, featuring a 10-hectare residential site in Bamban, Tarlac, and a 4-hectare development in Capas, Tarlac intended for a government center and support facilities. Designed as a "walk-to-work" township, the project aims to reduce transportation costs and commute times by offering residential units alongside commercial and recreational areas. Other potential development sites identified under the agreement include Camp John Hay, Morong Discovery Park, and the Poro Point Freeport Zone.

The Pag-IBIG Fund and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) have signed a memorandum of agreement to develop affordable worker housing on government land under the national government's Expanded 4PH Program. Signed on Oct. 8 at the BCDA office in Taguig City, the strategic partnership combines BCDA’s landholdings with Pag-IBIG’s home financing options to build integrated, near-workplace communities across key growth zones.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene Acosta emphasized that combining public land assets with accessible financing addresses both housing supply and affordability for Filipino workers.

“Through Expanded 4PH, we are bringing together government resources and capabilities to turn that directive into concrete housing opportunities. This collaboration between BCDA and Pag-IBIG Fund puts government land and affordable financing to work toward that goal. We hope to replicate this model with similarly situated institutions in both government and the private sector, making more land available for quality housing and ensuring that more families have the means to own a home,” Aliling said.

“Making homeownership more accessible means bringing together affordable financing and quality homes in locations that meet Filipino workers’ needs. Through this partnership, BCDA can provide access to government land, while Pag-IBIG Fund can contribute financing and housing expertise. This gives us an opportunity to build homes closer to workplaces and make it possible for our members to walk to work, helping them spend less on transportation, avoid long commutes and enjoy a better balance between work and home. Beyond homeownership, we want our housing efforts to ease our members’ daily expenses and give them more time with their families,” Acosta said.

BCDA President and CEO Joshua Bingcang added that the long-term collaboration will optimize state properties while helping meet the administration's housing delivery targets.

“We see this as a long-term institutional partnership. As our project areas continue to grow, we want to make sure that our properties are put to productive use and that development keeps pace with the needs of the people. Through this partnership, we aim to advance projects within the Marcos administration’s term that will provide quality housing and help give Filipino families greater opportunities to own a home,” Bingcang said. “Building on our previous 4PH groundbreaking, we look forward to working with Pag-IBIG Fund to turn more of these opportunities into quality housing for Filipino families,” he added.