The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Pag-IBIG Fund are exploring housing projects across major growth areas, with about 14 hectares in New Clark City identified as the initial priority site under a new government partnership.

Under a memorandum of agreement, the two agencies will identify, plan, finance and implement potential housing and institutional developments on BCDA-managed properties. Other sites being considered include Camp John Hay, Morong Discovery Park and the Poro Point Freeport Zone.

BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua M. Bingcang and Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta signed the agreement, witnessed by Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling.

The partnership seeks to expand access to affordable housing and community facilities in areas attracting workers, businesses and investments.

“We see this as a long-term institutional partnership. As our project areas continue to grow, we want to make sure that our properties are put to productive use and that development keeps pace with the needs of the people,” Bingcang said.

He said the initiative supports the Marcos administration’s housing agenda and builds on the government’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The agreement comes as economic activity in Central Luzon continues to generate demand for housing near employment centers. The Clark Freeport Zone has about 145,000 workers and more than 1,200 locators, while proposed developments in New Clark City, including an advanced manufacturing park under the Pax Silica initiative, could further increase demand for homes and community services.

Pag-IBIG Fund will contribute housing finance expertise, while BCDA will provide access to government land. The agencies said the arrangement could help workers reduce transportation expenses and spend less time commuting.

“Making homeownership more accessible means bringing together affordable financing and quality homes in locations that meet Filipino workers’ needs. Through this partnership, BCDA can provide access to government land, while Pag-IBIG Fund can contribute financing and housing expertise,” Acosta said.

She added that housing near workplaces could help members save on transportation and spend more time with their families.

The agencies will first identify viable projects and prepare development plans. A Joint Steering Committee will evaluate proposals and determine the appropriate arrangements for implementation, including financing, construction timelines and the management or use of completed developments.

Depending on the project, housing units may be sold, while other developments may be leased or operated under arrangements agreed upon by the agencies.