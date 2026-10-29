ASEAN defense talks yield new initiatives, security agreements

Teodoro described the discussions as "open, candid and productive," reflecting interest in deeper defense engagement with ASEAN.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Thursday announced the adoption of five new defense cooperation initiatives and key joint declarations following the conclusion of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus meetings in Cebu.

Speaking at a press conference, Teodoro said the initiatives aim to strengthen regional security cooperation, develop future defense leaders and improve preparedness against emerging threats.

Among the measures are expanded exchanges among young defense and military leaders, stronger individual and collective resilience against chemical, biological and radiological threats, and closer coordination between the ADMM-Plus and ASEAN Regional Forum.

The meetings also produced a comprehensive guide to ADMM and ADMM-Plus practices and protocols to support the continued development of regional defense cooperation.

Teodoro said the Philippines would co-host the Maritime Security Resilience Amidst Emerging Technologies Conference with India in 2027.

The ADMM also adopted two major documents: a joint statement commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia and the Manila Joint Declaration on the 20th anniversary of the ADMM, titled Navigating Our Future Together.

“These two joint declarationsoutline a desired way forward, reaffirm the collective commitment to upholding the principle that ASEAN shares and enhance our cooperation and solidarity in the days ahead,” Teodoro said.

ADMM-Plus advances youth, security cooperation

During the ADMM-Plus, ASEAN defense ministers and their eight dialogue partners exchanged views on regional and international security developments.

Teodoro said the meeting also adopted a joint statement on youth, peace and security, complementing existing initiatives to prepare the next generation of defense and military leaders.

Separate informal meetings were held with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

Teodoro described the discussions as "open, candid and productive," reflecting interest in deeper defense engagement with ASEAN.

On the sidelines, he also held bilateral meetings with defense counterparts from Singapore, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Vietnam and India.

The Philippines also joined Australia, Japan and the United States in a quadrilateral defense ministers' meeting Wednesday, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral and four-way cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.