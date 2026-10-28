Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc urged the House of Representatives to conduct a congressional inquiry into the recent suspension of the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) Registration Seal Badge amid privacy concerns.

The coalition argued that the decision of the BIR to suspend the mandatory display of the badge did not resolve the issues that were raised by people who had secured the requirement, instead causing more confusion on the part of taxpayers.

“The abrupt shift from a mandatory requirement with a fixed deadline to an indefinite suspension has caused confusion and uncertainty among covered taxpayers, particularly those who already secured and displayed their badges in good faith,” Makabayan wrote in their resolution.

“The suspension does not resolve the underlying concerns regarding privacy, data protection, regulatory consistency, and the lack of meaningful consultation with affected sectors,” it added.

Makabayan pointed out that the digital space had grown to become more than just an avenue to consume entertaining content, it had also become a space where individuals built their livelihoods.

The bloc stressed that a majority of online sellers and content creators were informal workers who did not have the capacity to accommodate constantly changing regulations.

House Resolution No. 1565 penned by Kabataan Partylist Rep. Renee Co, Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Sarah Elago, and ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio was formally filed before the lower chamber on Wednesday.

On 26 October, the BIR announced the suspension of its policy requiring for the mandatory display of the Registration Seal Badge after it had heard concerns pertaining to data privacy, technical issues, and as well as the scope of the policy.

The agency’s commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said that they had recognized the need to protect the personal information of the public, particularly with the threats posed by the digital space.

Even with the suspension, Mendoza maintained that the BIR was eager to improve its policies and ensure that the requirement was not as burdensome to the public.