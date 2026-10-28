Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) Director for Internationalization, Linkages, and Partnerships Jeanette Dials joined policymakers and academic leaders at the 4th EU-ASEAN Policy Dialogue on Higher Education, which opened October 27 in Quezon City.

Dials took part in discussions and networking with representatives of European and Southeast Asian universities to explore collaborations that could support MMSU’s academic and research work and expand opportunities for students and faculty.

The two-day dialogue is organized by the European Union (EU) in partnership with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), led by Chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis. It brings together policymakers, university leaders, and technical-vocational education stakeholders to discuss cooperation in higher education, academic mobility, and university-industry partnerships.

This year’s dialogue focuses on innovation and skills development for the ASEAN Blue Economy, which promotes the sustainable use of marine and aquatic resources. Participants are discussing how higher education and technical-vocational training can help prepare workers for fields such as fisheries, maritime transport, coastal tourism, and renewable energy.

The dialogue is part of the EU-funded €9.3-million Sustainable Connectivity Package–Higher Education (SCOPE-HE), implemented by Dutch education internationalization organization Nuffic with the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). The initiative supports cooperation between European and Southeast Asian higher education institutions, including efforts to improve qualification recognition and expand student mobility.