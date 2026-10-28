Two Chinese nationals were arrested after authorities intercepted two trucks carrying around 47 tons of unprocessed copper ore allegedly transported using falsified permits at Pier 4 in Barangay Tejero on 28 October.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said the operation, conducted at around 11:01 a.m., led to the seizure of approximately 47,040 kilograms of copper ore valued at P1.5 million.

The suspects, identified only as “Kui,” 55, reportedly from Tagum City, Davao del Norte, and “Sheng,” 45, reportedly from Makati City, were aboard separate 10-wheeler wing vans when authorities intercepted the shipment.

Investigators said the suspects presented Ore Transport Permits (OTPs) during the inspection. However, verification by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Region 7 allegedly revealed that the documents were falsified or counterfeit.

The operation was carried out by the CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit, MGB Region 7 and Metro Cebu City Intelligence Team, Regional Intelligence Unit 7, in coordination with the Cebu Port Authority Port Police, Philippine National Police Regional Maritime Unit 7, Philippine Coast Guard personnel from Tinago Sub-Station, Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office and the local territorial police unit.

Authorities launched the operation under Oplan Kalikasan following a request from the MGB for investigative and law enforcement assistance in connection with the alleged illegal transport of mineral resources.

The CIDG said the operation sought to enforce Republic Act 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, which regulates the exploration, development and utilization of the country’s mineral resources.

Under Section 53 of the law, mineral ores and other mineral products must be transported with the required permits. Authorities said the alleged use of counterfeit documents prompted the interception and seizure of the shipment.

The CIDG leadership commended Police Colonel Rosell D.M. Encarnacion, chief of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 7, and the Mandaue City Field Unit led by Police Major Melvin S. Mangahas for the operation.