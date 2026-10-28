DSWD Field Office 1’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) staff and program participants planted 500 cacao seedlings at the Green Valley SLP Association farm in Barangay Saguigui, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte on 28 October, as part of International Coffee Day 2026 activities.

The activity was held in partnership with the local government, 101st Infantry Battalion reservists, and the Federated Hotels and Resorts of Pagudpud Inc.

The planting is expected to support the association’s planned coffee and cacao production and help develop Pagudpud’s coffee industry.