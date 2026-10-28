A 100-hectare hybrid rice model farm in Piddig, Ilocos Norte, is demonstrating how hybrid rice varieties and modern farming technologies could help farmers increase yields and improve farm management.

The Scalable Hybrid Rice Model Farm is being implemented under the Rice Banner Program of the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 1 (DA-RFO 1), in partnership with the municipal government of Piddig, the Ilocos Norte provincial government, the Sociodad de Labradora de Sallaguid Irrigators Association, and private seed and fertilizer companies.

The project features demonstrations of various hybrid rice varieties, inorganic foliar fertilizers, biofertilizers and plant supplements to assess their potential in improving rice production.

As part of the initiative, the DA-RFO 1 conducted a Provincial Rice Technology Forum and Field Day, attended by agricultural extension workers from the first and second districts of Ilocos Norte, along with farmer-leaders.

Participants visited technology demonstration areas to observe the performance of different rice varieties and farm inputs and learn about farming practices that could be adopted in their respective communities.

The model farm targets yields of 6.5 to 8 metric tons per hectare during the wet season and 8 to 10 metric tons per hectare during the dry season.

To achieve these targets, the initiative promotes soil analysis, balanced fertilizer application, proper pest management and the use of digital tools to guide farm decisions.

Beyond demonstrating new technologies, the project seeks to help farmers and agricultural extension workers identify suitable rice varieties and production inputs based on their farm conditions.