The Rice Distribution Program under the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) provided 1,666 residents with 10 kilograms of rice each to help families meet basic food needs and ease household expenses. Beneficiaries included senior citizens, indigent residents and persons with disabilities.

Presidential Assistant Secretary for Northern Luzon, Ana Carmela Remigio led the distribution activity at the Municipal Government Center of Enrile, Cagayan. Mayor Miguel B. Decena thanked Remigio for leading the activity, saying her visit also helped strengthen coordination between national and local officials.

During the visit, Remigio and municipal officials discussed Enrile’s priority concerns and possible areas for further national government support. These included improving irrigation facilities for local farmers and a proposed bridge connecting Tuguegarao City and Enrile.