CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Police Regional Office 10 reported on Wednesday a single petty pickpocketing incident during the 47th Lanzones Festival in the island province of Camiguin.

Police Brig. Gen. Nestor Babagay Jr. stated that the pickpocketing incident was reported on 24 October at the Congressman Pedro Palarca Romualdo Sports Complex.

Responding police personnel immediately apprehended the suspect and recovered the victim’s cellular phone, which was valued at approximately P8,000. The suspect was turned over to the Mambajao Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges.

Babagay noted that, except for the pickpocket report, the 47th Lanzones Festival in Camiguin was generally peaceful, citing the coordinated security efforts of police personnel, local government units, partner agencies, and other stakeholders throughout the celebration.

Held from 18 to 25 October 2026, in Mambajao, Camiguin, the festival drew approximately 5,000 attendees who participated in and witnessed the various activities and festivities.

To ensure public safety, PRO 10 deployed 252 personnel, comprising 169 police officers and 83 augmentation personnel.

Security operations covered major festival activities and crowd-convergence areas, including the Grand Parade, street dancing, dance presentations, Rocktober Night, Mutya sa Buahanan, and Kalanrakas sa Kabataan. Police personnel maintained visibility and assisted festivalgoers to ensure public safety and the orderly conduct of the festivities.

Babagay commended the personnel and stakeholders for their cooperation and commitment to keeping the celebration generally peaceful.