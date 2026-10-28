Luisiana mayor contests admin ruling, denies personal gain

SEEKING RECONSIDERATION. Luisiana Mayor Jomapher Alvarez denies personally benefiting from contributions for a municipal employees’ Christmas gathering and says he has filed a motion for reconsideration in the administrative case brought against him by former mayor Nestor Rondilla.

LUISIANA, Laguna — Mayor Jomapher Alvarez said he has filed a motion for reconsideration in an administrative case brought against him by former mayor Nestor Rondilla, denying that he personally benefited from contributions solicited for a municipal employees’ gathering.

In his statement, Alvarez said the complaint involves allegations of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The case concerns a letter circulated on 4 November 2024 seeking support for a year-end bonus convocation and Christmas party for municipal employees held on 16 December that year, according to the mayor.

Alvarez said the complaint was filed on 11 December 2024 and that he submitted his formal answer on 28 May 2025.

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He denied pocketing contributions or using municipal funds for raffle prizes. Contributions were pooled through a committee assigned to oversee the gathering, he said.

The mayor maintained that the activity was intended to recognize municipal employees’ service. He acknowledged, however, that a worthwhile purpose does not remove the need to examine whether an official’s actions comply with the law.

Alvarez described the complaint as one of six cases Rondilla had filed against him and characterized the successive filings as political harassment. That characterization represents the mayor’s position.

He also disputed attempts to associate the controversy with graft and corruption, saying the allegations should be assessed through evidence and the legal process.

Alvarez said he received the relevant order and sought reconsideration to request a fresh review of the matter. His statement did not specify the issuing body, the order’s findings or any penalty imposed.

He urged residents to remain calm and allow the legal proceedings to take their course, while pledging to continue delivering municipal services.