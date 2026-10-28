Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) has partnered with G-Xchange Inc. (GXI), the operator of GCash, to offer QR code payments for university transactions.

The agreement was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed on 28 October by MMSU President Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr., Vice President for Resource Generation and Management Bjorn Santos, Financial Management Services Director Christine Mae Piza, and GCash North Luzon Account Manager Marvin Valdez.

The university’s QR codes have been rolled out to offices, businesses, and concessionaires across the campus and are already being used for transactions. Under the agreement, GXI will provide MMSU with GCash scan-to-pay services and tools to process QR payments.

Valdez said he hoped the university community would welcome the option and benefit from the convenience of cashless transactions.

Manzano described the initiative as part of MMSU’s efforts to advance digital governance by integrating technology into its financial services and making payments more convenient and efficient.