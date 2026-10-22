PCG prepares for Undas 2026, eyes 2M sea passengers

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is expecting two million sea passengers to travel during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, prompting the agency to heighten their operational readiness nationwide.

PCG Spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said that from 29 October to 3 November, all 17 Coast Guard Districts will intensify maritime safety and security operations under Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2026.

He added, “The PCG Command Center monitored 1.5 million passengers amid Undas 2025. This year, we anticipate 1.5 million to two million passengers to travel by sea during the same period.”

The said operation will cover major seaports, waterways, beach resorts, and other maritime tourist destinations that will experience increased passenger and tourist activities.

PCG personnel will conduct comprehensive vessel safety and security inspections to prevent overloading, as well as maritime patrols to address potential public safety threats.

Coast Guard Districts have also been instructed to organize deployable response groups and medical teams to respond to maritime emergencies. PCG personnel will also augment the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) Malasakit Help Desks, where passengers may report concerns and file travel-related complaints.

The PCG actively coordinates with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), and local government units to work toward a zero-casualty observance of Undas 2026 anchored in the guidance of President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

The PCG reminds the public to comply with maritime safety regulations and immediately report suspicious baggage or individuals to authorities for appropriate action.

Last year, the Philippine Ports Authority recorded a total of 1,721,200 sea passengers during the "Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2025" period from October 27 to November 5, 2025.

The figure is lower than the projected 2.2 million travelers after several trips were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions brought by Super Typhoon Tino, which affected sea travel in various parts of the country during the long weekend.