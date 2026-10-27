Mrs. Monalie Dizon, complainant, holding the document of her complaint, accompanied by VACC Chairman Manny Obedoza on Tuesday infront of Sta. Rosa Hall of Justice. Courtesy of VACC

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) has urged the Supreme Court to strengthen the implementation of electronic arrest warrants nationwide following a complaint against a municipal trial court judge in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

VACC chairman Manny Obedoza accompanied complainant Monalie Dizon on Tuesday, 27 October, to file a perjury complaint against Judge Alvin Landicho over the alleged failure to upload an electronic warrant for six years.

Dizon claimed that law enforcement authorities had been waiting for the warrant to become available in the electronic system to facilitate its implementation.

She said she had not intended to escalate the matter but was seeking truth and justice.

The VACC called on the Supreme Court to address delays in uploading electronic warrants, saying such issues could hamper law enforcement operations and the administration of justice.

The group also sought stricter compliance with procedures governing the electronic transmission of court-issued warrants.

Efforts to obtain Landicho's comment were unsuccessful.

Mario Catindid Jr. of the Santa Rosa City Cultural Affairs Office, who visited the judge's office to arrange a media interview, said Landicho was on leave.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa Acting Police Chief Lt. Col. John Paolo Carracedo declined to comment on the complaint, citing the pending legal proceedings.

Carracedo said he would leave the matter to the appropriate authorities and would need clearance from his superiors before issuing further statements.