The company previously won Gold Stevie Awards in 2024 and 2025, after receiving a Bronze Stevie for Sustainability Leadership in 2023.

“We are honored to receive a Gold Stevie Award for the third consecutive year,” FILRT president and CEO Maricel Brion-Lirio said.

“This affirms that sustainability delivers the greatest value when it is embedded in how properties are operated, improved, and positioned for long-term growth,” she added.

FILRT said judges cited its renewable energy adoption, green building certifications, carbon reduction measures and sustainability reporting.

The company also highlighted its financial and operational performance, with 2025 revenues reaching P3.58 billion, up 25 percent year on year.

Net income excluding fair value adjustments climbed 53 percent to P1.95 billion, while portfolio occupancy improved to 87 percent.

FILRT’s gross leasable area expanded 37 percent to more than 452,000 square meters following the addition of Festival Main Mall.

The company also recently signed leases covering more than 4,480 square meters across its office portfolio.

FILRT currently has 19 properties, including 17 Grade A office buildings in Alabang and Cebu, Festival Main Mall in Alabang, and a resort lot in Boracay.

Its 2025 environmental performance data, including greenhouse gas emissions disclosures, was independently assured by DNV.

The 2026 International Business Awards received more than 3,400 nominations from 82 countries and territories.