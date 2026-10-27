Driver dies after concrete barrier falls on him in Batangas

A service driver died after a concrete barrier reportedly fell on him at the SMC Compound in Ibaan, Batangas, police said.

A service driver was found dead after a concrete barrier he reportedly used to support a hammock fell on him at a compound in Ibaan, Batangas, police said.

The body was discovered on 26 October at a storage area for damaged concrete barriers inside the SMC Compound in Barangay Quilo.

Ibaan police received a call about the discovery from a safety officer of Monstera Services Inc. at about 7:30 a.m. Responding officers found the victim lying lifeless on the ground.

Initial investigation indicated that the driver had attached a hammock to the concrete barriers. As he was about to lie down, one of the barriers reportedly toppled and struck his face.

Police identified the victim in the report only by the alias “Badong,” who worked as a service driver for the STAR Project.

He was last seen logging out of work at about 6:26 p.m. on 22 October. His companions had not reported him missing because they believed he had already left the workplace.