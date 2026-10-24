Unidentified man found dead near Marilaque Road

TANAY, Rizal — The body of an unidentified man was found on a garbage-strewn cliff along Marilaque Road in Sitio Pinagsabiran, Barangay Sampaloc, on Friday afternoon, 23 October.

According to the Tanay Municipal Police Station, a motorcyclist stopped beside the road at around 3:45 p.m. and noticed the body lying face down.

The witness sought help from barangay watchmen, who coordinated with the Tanay Police Community Precinct in Sampaloc.

Police described the deceased as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and of large build. He was wearing a white shirt, a blue jacket and red shorts.

Investigators were working to establish his identity and determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The police station said it would request assistance from the Rizal Forensic Unit for a technical investigation and processing of the scene.

Investigators also planned to check available surveillance footage from nearby establishments and other possible sources.