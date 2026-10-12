DOST showcases forest-based innovations in Lucena
DOST-FPRDI highlights charcoal briquetting, bamboo technologies and sustainable forest-based products at the 2026 CALABARZON science and innovation week.
LUCENA CITY, Quezon — The Department of Science and Technology–Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) is showcasing technologies that promote sustainable forest resource utilization during the 2026 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) at the Quezon Convention Center from 12 to 14 October.
The institute's interactive exhibit features charcoal briquetting technology, green fragrances, Silyang Pinoy, bamboo musical instruments and the Bamboo Octagonal Jointing System.
Among the featured innovations is charcoal briquetting technology, which demonstrates how suitable biomass materials can be processed into alternative fuel products.
The exhibit also highlights potential applications of bamboo and other forest-based materials in furniture, construction, musical instruments and consumer products.
The three-day regional event carries the theme “Driving Food Security, Sustainable Energy, and National Resilience,” bringing together government agencies, researchers, innovators and other stakeholders to showcase science-based solutions.
DOST-FPRDI's participation highlights opportunities to develop value-added products from forest resources while supporting environmental sustainability and local industries.