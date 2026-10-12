DOST showcases forest-based innovations in Lucena

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — The Department of Science and Technology–Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) is showcasing technologies that promote sustainable forest resource utilization during the 2026 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) at the Quezon Convention Center from 12 to 14 October.

The institute's interactive exhibit features charcoal briquetting technology, green fragrances, Silyang Pinoy, bamboo musical instruments and the Bamboo Octagonal Jointing System.

Among the featured innovations is charcoal briquetting technology, which demonstrates how suitable biomass materials can be processed into alternative fuel products.