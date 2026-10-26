60 more OFWs from Saudi return home

An additional 60 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, safely returned to the Philippines on Sunday night, 25 October.

The returning OFWs arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 around 10 p.m. aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR928.

As part of the ongoing repatriation efforts of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the overseas workers were first transported from Riyadh to Al Qassim so they could catch their flight home.

With their arrival, the total number of OFWs repatriated from Saudi Arabia has reached 365.

OWWA continues to provide airport assistance, including transportation, temporary accommodation, and domestic flight assistance, based on the needs of the overseas workers.

"Every OFW we repatriate represents a fellow Filipino reunited with their family. We will continue to support them until they safely reach their own homes," said OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan.