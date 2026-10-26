vivo V80 brings AI-powered photo creativity ahead of Philippine launch

Smartphone photography is set to get more creative with the upcoming vivo V80, which introduces AI-powered photo tools, ZEISS-powered imaging and new ways for users to personalize their pictures ahead of its Philippine launch on 30 October.

Leading its creative camera features is Creative Sticker Collage, an AI-powered tool that transforms everyday Live Photos into imaginative, moving compositions. The feature gives users more ways to experiment with their photos and turn ordinary moments into playful, personalized creations.

These creative tools complement the vivo V80’s imaging system, which combines vivo’s imaging technology with ZEISS optics to capture detailed portraits and videos across different scenarios.

The smartphone features a 50-megapixel ZEISS OIS Main Camera with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, an ultra-wide-angle camera and a group selfie camera. The combination allows users to capture everything from close-up portraits to group shots and wider scenes.

With its ZEISS-powered imaging, playful photo effects and AI-assisted creativity, the vivo V80 aims to offer more than conventional smartphone photography, giving users greater flexibility to explore different styles and express their personalities through images.

The vivo V80 will launch in the Philippines on 30 October at 6 p.m., with the event livestreamed on the vivo Philippines Facebook page.

ENHYPEN members named new vivo Friends

Alongside the upcoming launch, vivo Philippines has named ENHYPEN members JUNGWON, JAKE and SUNGHOON among its newest vivo Friends, bringing the brand’s partnership with the K-pop idols closer to Filipino fans through an exclusive in-person event.

The first 100 customers who successfully pre-order the vivo V80 through the vivo Philippines e-store can secure a VVIP ticket to vivo V80 Lights Up Christmas with ENHYPEN JUNGWON, JAKE, and SUNGHOON on 12 November 2026 at SM Mall of Asia Hall.