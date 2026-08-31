Enhypen has reached a new career milestone, scoring its first number one album on the Billboard 200 with its latest EP, The Sin: Bliss.

The achievement marks the South Korean boy group’s biggest success yet in the U.S., making them the latest K-pop act to top Billboard’s main albums chart.

Since debuting in 2020, Enhypen has steadily expanded its global following through charting releases, sold-out world tours, and a growing international fanbase.

The group’s latest EP propelled them to the summit of one of the music industry’s most closely watched charts, further cementing their place among K-pop’s biggest global acts.

Fans, known as ENGENEs, celebrated the milestone online, hailing the chart-topping debut as a long-awaited achievement for the seven-member group.