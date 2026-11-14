K-pop boy group ENHYPEN brought excitement to Filipino fans as members Jungwon, Jake, and Sunghoon joined vivo’s “Lights Up Christmas” celebration at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia on 12 November.

The special event gathered ENGENEs for an evening filled with holiday festivities and memorable moments as the three members celebrated the Christmas season with vivo.

During the event, the members expressed their happiness over meeting Filipino fans again and spending time with them.

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Jungwon shared how happy he was to experience the special occasion with ENGENEs, noting that it had been a while since their last visit to the Philippines.

He also expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to greet fans personally and share a fun moment with them.

Meanwhile, Jake said he had a wonderful time at the event and was delighted to see a large number of ENGENEs in attendance. He also teased the group’s upcoming album, saying that seeing the fans gave them encouragement ahead of its release.

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ENHYPEN Jungwon

ENHYPEN Jake

ENHYPEN Sunghoon

Adding to the celebration, ENGENEs surprised Jake with a birthday song, making the occasion even more special. Jake expressed his delight at celebrating his birthday in the Philippines and shared his appreciation for the warm welcome and love he received from ENGENEs.

The members also thanked ENGENEs and the BYS family for making the opportunity possible, expressing their love and appreciation for the support they continue to receive from Filipino fans.

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The celebration highlighted vivo’s holiday festivities while giving ENGENEs an opportunity to see Jungwon, Jake, and Sunghoon up close and create new memories with the group.