Can a smartphone rival a pro camera? vivo says yes

The new vivo X300 Ultra took center stage at an exclusive showcase in Manila, where celebrity photographer BJ Pascual demonstrated the smartphone’s imaging capabilities by photographing actresses Anne Curtis and Marian Rivera alongside a professional camera setup.

Hosted by Joey Mead King at Manila House in BGC, the event drew personalities including Georgina Wilson, Bea Soriano, and Eric Dee Jr.. Pascual highlighted the X300 Ultra’s ZEISS-powered imaging system, featuring a 14mm ultra-wide camera, 35mm documentary camera, and 85mm APO telephoto camera, designed to deliver professional-quality photos across different shooting scenarios.