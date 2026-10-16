The smartphone uses vivo's Laser Holographic Lithography technology to create what the company calls its True 3D Stellar Design, producing layered, shimmering patterns across the rear panel.

The upcoming vivo V80 is bringing a galaxy-inspired aesthetic to the Philippine smartphone market with its new Starwish Purple colorway, featuring a holographic finish that shifts under different lighting conditions.

vivo is set to launch the V80 Lite in the Philippines on 4 October, pairing a 10,000mAh battery with a slim body and large display.

Smartphone maker vivo has launched the V80 Lite in the Philippines, featuring a 10,000mAh BlueVolt battery, IP68 and IP69 dust and water…

According to vivo, the finish changes appearance depending on the angle and lighting, creating different reflections under sunlight, indoor illumination and city lights.

The company is positioning Starwish Purple toward younger consumers, particularly Gen Z users who consider smartphones an extension of their personal style.

Beyond its appearance, the V80 features an upgraded one-piece, cold-carved glass body designed to provide a smooth finish and comfortable grip. The glass surface is also designed to resist dust buildup, while a floating camera module complements the phone's reflective rear panel.

vivo Philippines first teased the device in a Facebook post featuring Jake, Jungwon and Sunghoon of K-pop group ENHYPEN, who were recently introduced as vivo Friends.

The teaser offered fans an early glimpse of the upcoming smartphone ahead of its official Philippine launch.

The company has yet to announce the V80's local launch date, pricing and complete specifications.

Further details are expected to be released through vivo Philippines' official social media channels and website.