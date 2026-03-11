ENHYPEN reassures ENGENE after Heeseung leaves the group

Despite the change, the group reassured fans that they will continue to move forward and grow as artists for their supporters.

“To ease ENGENE's worries even a little and to make each day a happy one for ENGENE, we, ENHYPEN, will continue to grow even more. So that we can become an ENHYPEN that our precious ENGENE, who always cheer for us and support us wherever they are, can always feel proud of, we will become stronger and never forget to be grateful at every moment,” the group said.

The message concluded with a note of gratitude for their fanbase: “We are always thankful, and we love you, ENGENE ❤️.”

Heeseung leaves ENHYPEN

Earlier on Tuesday, the group’s agency, Belift Lab, confirmed that Heeseung would be leaving ENHYPEN after discussions with the members and management regarding the group’s future direction.

“Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it,” the agency said in a statement posted on X.

“As such, HEESEUNG will be parting ways with ENHYPEN, and ENHYPEN will continue official activities henceforth as a group of six members,” the statement added.

Heeseung debuted with ENHYPEN in 2020 after gaining recognition through the survival program I-LAND, which formed the globally popular K-pop group.