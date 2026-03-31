ENHYPEN to headline HYBE and Spotify’s new story-Driven vodcast 'STAN:A'

Heads up, ENGENE—something exciting is coming your way. K-pop boy group ENHYPEN is set to become the first featured artist on “STAN:A,” a new video podcast (vodcast) created by HYBE in collaboration with global streaming platform Spotify.

The series will officially premiere on April 3 at 8 p.m. KST (7 p.m. in the Philippines), marking a fresh step in fan-focused content that blends storytelling with candid artist interactions.

“STAN:A” will launch with its first installment titled “The Blood Diary,” a mysterious and immersive series that leans into ENHYPEN’s signature lore.