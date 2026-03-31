ENHYPEN to headline HYBE and Spotify’s new story-Driven vodcast 'STAN:A'

Heads up, ENGENE—something exciting is coming your way. K-pop boy group ENHYPEN is set to become the first featured artist on “STAN:A,” a new video podcast (vodcast) created by HYBE in collaboration with global streaming platform Spotify.
The series will officially premiere on April 3 at 8 p.m. KST (7 p.m. in the Philippines), marking a fresh step in fan-focused content that blends storytelling with candid artist interactions.
“STAN:A” will launch with its first installment titled “The Blood Diary,” a mysterious and immersive series that leans into ENHYPEN’s signature lore.
In the recently released trailer, members are seen recounting strange incidents while attempting to uncover who among them may be hiding the truth—adding a suspenseful twist that fans have come to expect from the group’s vampire-inspired concept.
New episodes will drop every other Friday at 8 p.m. KST, with each release spotlighting different member units, offering varied dynamics and deeper insights into their personalities.
According to HYBE, “STAN:A” aims to deliver “a more engaging, story-driven experience” that brings fans closer to artists through original narratives and honest conversations.
The vodcast will also feature a diverse roster of hosts, including HYBE artists and creators from different industries, tackling a wide range of topics beyond music.
Since their debut in 2020 under Be:lift Lab, ENHYPEN has built a strong global following, known for their cohesive storytelling, dark fantasy visuals, and genre-blending tracks. Their growing popularity reflects the continued rise of K-pop worldwide.
In fact, Spotify reported that listeners streamed over 181 billion minutes of K-pop in 2025 alone, with the Philippines ranking among the top markets driving the genre’s global reach.