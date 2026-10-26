Ombudsman probes more flood control project irregularities

The Office of the Ombudsman is conducting fact-finding and preliminary investigations into additional alleged irregularities in flood control projects, with more cases to be filed in court once sufficient evidence is gathered, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday.

However, Remulla declined to give a timeline for the filing of the next batch of cases, saying the process would depend on the evidence obtained by investigators.

“There are many ongoing fact-finding investigations and many ongoing preliminary investigations,” Remulla said in an interview.

Asked by the Daily Tribune when the next cases would be filed, Remulla said the Ombudsman would proceed to court once the evidence was sufficient to support the filing of charges.

He did not identify the specific flood control projects or individuals who could be included in the next round of cases.