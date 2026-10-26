Nine-year-old's body recovered in Pansipit River after search operation in Batangas

Rescue personnel carry a covered stretcher following the recovery of a nine-year-old boy's body near Palanas Bridge in Lemery, Batangas, on Monday, 26 October 2026. The child reportedly went missing after attempting to save his brother from being swept away by the current of the Pansipit River.

BATANGAS — A nine-year-old boy who reportedly tried to save his brother from a strong river current was found dead in the Pansipit River in Lemery, Batangas, on Monday, 26 October.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the child went missing on Sunday, 25 October, after attempting to rescue his brother, who had reportedly been swept toward a deeper section of the river along the boundary of Lemery and Agoncillo.

The nine-year-old was also carried away by the current and subsequently disappeared.

Personnel from Coast Guard Sub-Stations Lemery and Agoncillo, the Special Operations Group–Southern Tagalog, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the municipal disaster risk reduction and management offices of both towns conducted coordinated search and rescue operations on Monday.

The operation involved underwater and surface searches, riverside patrols, and drone-assisted aerial surveillance.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., rescuers recovered the child's body near Palanas Bridge in Lemery. His family identified the remains, which were subsequently turned over to them.

Following the incident, the PCG conducted river safety awareness activities among residents of Barangay Sta. Cruz, Agoncillo.

The Coast Guard also coordinated with local officials on preventive measures, including the installation of warning signs in high-risk areas, stricter enforcement of river safety policies, and increased parental supervision of children near waterways.

Authorities reminded residents to exercise caution near rivers, particularly in areas with strong currents and deep sections, to prevent similar tragedies.