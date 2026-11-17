Local government representatives participate in the PANATA Commitment Sharing Ceremony during the Philippine National Railways' 3rd Railway Safety Summit in San Pablo City, Laguna, on 17 November 2026, highlighting cooperation in railway safety and inclusive mobility across Laguna and Quezon.

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) brought together local government representatives, transport stakeholders and community partners on Tuesday, 17 November, for its 3rd Railway Safety Summit, highlighting stronger cooperation in protecting commuters and communities along railway corridors in Laguna and Quezon.

Held under the theme “Tracks to Inclusion: Ligtas LAHAT Mula Istasyon Hanggang Destinasyon,” the summit focused on railway accident prevention, accessible transportation and shared responsibility among government agencies and local communities.

A key highlight was the PANATA Commitment Sharing Ceremony, which brought attention to the role of local governments in strengthening railway safety initiatives.

The official programme identified San Pablo City, Calauan, Alaminos, Bay, Calamba and Los Baños in Laguna, alongside Sariaya, Tiaong, Candelaria and Lucena in Quezon, as participating local government units in the commitment-sharing activity.

The initiative seeks to encourage cooperation in addressing safety concerns around railway crossings, station access and communities situated near railway rights-of-way.

According to the PNR media kit, the railway safety campaign targets hazards such as unauthorized crossings, pedestrian trespassing, train stoning and vehicular incidents near railway tracks.

The campaign also promotes inclusive mobility for students, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, motorists and residents living near railway corridors.

Among the interventions outlined by PNR are the installation of bilingual warning signs, school and barangay safety caravans, educational railway tours and designated loading and unloading areas for tricycle operators.

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The summit programme featured a keynote presentation titled “LIGTAS: Safe by Design, Safe by Discipline” by Art Brian Rubio, emphasizing railway safety as a combination of infrastructure design and responsible behavior.

Another session, “PANTAY: Gender Responsive Mobility,” featured Kim Harold Peji and Maria Gichelle Cruz, placing attention on inclusive transportation and the needs of different passenger groups.

The programme also included a panel discussion on first-to-last-mile connectivity, focusing on the importance of safe and accessible transportation between railway stations and surrounding communities.

The summit comes amid railway modernization efforts in Southern Luzon, including the North-South Commuter Railway and the proposed PNR South Long Haul Project, which are expected to reshape regional transportation connections.

PNR's safety campaign continues to emphasize the basic railway crossing precaution of “Stop, Look and Listen,” reminding motorists and pedestrians to remain alert when approaching railway tracks.