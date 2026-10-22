National Housing Fair highlights expanded 4PH as 160 Cebu families receive land tenure certificates

The government has awarded Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) to 160 urban poor families in Cebu City, highlighting efforts to expand housing access under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program during the observance of National Shelter Month 2026.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling led the awarding ceremony on Thursday for qualified beneficiaries of the GMA Ville Lot 110 Housing Project in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

The certificates formally recognized the beneficiaries’ entitlement to their respective housing lots, marking a step toward securing their land tenure after more than two decades of uncertainty.

“Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., tuluy tuloy pa ang ating pagbaba sa mga komunidad upang maghandog ng serbisyong pabahay sa ilalim ng Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program,” Aliling said.

“Ang pamimigay natin ng mga COEs ay magbibigay ng kapanatagan at mas may dignidad na pamumuhay sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga urban poor,” he added.

The initiative was organized by the DHSUD Regional Office 7 in coordination with the National Housing Authority and the Cebu City government.

It forms part of the government’s continuing efforts to expand housing opportunities and strengthen partnerships between national agencies and local governments under the Expanded 4PH Program.

The awarding also coincides with the observance of National Shelter Month 2026, which carries the theme “Tahanan. Pamayanan. Kinabukasan.”

The theme underscores the role of secure housing in building stronger communities and improving the future of Filipino families.