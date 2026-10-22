MakatiMed, DLSZ expand mental health services

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) has partnered with De La Salle Santiago Zobel School (DLSZ) to provide students and employees with greater access to psychological and psychiatric services.

Under a memorandum of agreement, MakatiMed will serve as the school's referral partner for individuals requiring psychological assessments, psychotherapy or psychiatric care.

Students and employees referred by DLSZ may receive consultations online or in person, depending on their needs.

MakatiMed's psychologists and psychiatrists will manage cases, determine the appropriate number of sessions and monitor patients' progress under professional and ethical standards.

The hospital will also conduct at least one free mental health seminar annually for students, parents and other members of the school community to promote awareness and psychological well-being.

DLSZ Principal Ruby Ramos said the partnership would strengthen the school's efforts to support students' mental and emotional health.

“Partnering with a trusted institution like Makati Medical Center enables us to reinforce our commitment to holistic student development. Together, we are creating a safer, more compassionate school environment where every Lasallian can thrive mentally, emotionally, and academically.”