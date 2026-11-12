Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida has ordered an investigation into possible procedural lapses in the handling of a cyberlibel complaint against veteran journalist Philip Lustre Jr., who was arrested last month over a social media post.

The directive follows concerns that Lustre, 72, was denied the opportunity to defend himself during the preliminary investigation because a Department of Justice (DOJ) subpoena was allegedly sent to the wrong address.

Lustre was arrested by Quezon City Police District operatives on 24 October 2026 at Kamuning Police Station 10 on the strength of a warrant issued in connection with a cyberlibel complaint filed by lawyer Manases "Mans" Carpio.

The complaint stemmed from a social media post published by Lustre in March 2026.

The journalist was released later that evening after posting P48,000 bail.

Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon and Lustre's legal counsel subsequently raised concerns over the service of the subpoena during the preliminary investigation.

According to the findings cited by the DOJ, the subpoena was sent to an incorrect address, preventing Lustre from receiving notice of the proceedings and submitting a counter-affidavit before charges were filed in court.

The issue prompted calls from Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla and members of the prosecution service for a review of the case's handling.

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Vida subsequently directed the DOJ to examine the circumstances surrounding the erroneous address and determine whether prosecutors or other personnel violated administrative or procedural requirements.

The investigation will also review how the complaint proceeded through the preliminary investigation stage despite the alleged failure to properly notify Lustre.

"The Department of Justice remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that every citizen's constitutional right to due process is strictly observed at every stage of the legal system," the department said.

The DOJ said the findings of its internal investigation would be released once the review is completed.