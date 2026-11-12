Unilever Philippines is named first runner-up in the Gender-Inclusive Workplace category at the 2026 Philippines Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards. From L-R: Ma. Rosalyn Mesina, UN Women Philippines Country Programme Coordinator; Sophia Bello, Unilever Philippines National HR Business Partner; Geeta Royyuru, Unilever Philippines Head of HR; Arnaud Peral, UN Philippines Resident Coordinator; and Paul McEachern, Australian Embassy to the Philippines First Secretary for Economic Affairs.

Unilever Philippines has been recognized at the 2026 UN Women Asia-Pacific Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards for its workplace policies supporting working parents, LGBTQ+ employees and employee-led communities.

The company received first runner-up honors in the Gender-Inclusive Workplace category for initiatives aimed at improving employee benefits, addressing workplace discrimination and promoting equal opportunities.

Unilever Philippines said its approach to workplace inclusion centers on three pillars: Care, Identity and Community, designed to address the different needs and circumstances of its workforce.

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“True equity begins with recognizing that we don't all start from the same place,” said Geeta Royyuru, Unilever Philippines HR head and Beauty & Wellbeing Greater Asia HR lead.

“At Unilever Philippines, we are focused on designing policies tailored to the unique realities of our people to ensure that everyone has the support and space they need to succeed.”

Expanded parental benefits

Among the company's initiatives is the extension of fully paid maternity leave to 150 days for eligible regular and probationary employees, regardless of marital status.

The benefit, introduced earlier this year, exceeds the 105 days of paid maternity leave generally required under Philippine law.

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Employees may also request an additional 30 days of unpaid leave.

Other benefits include a 20-day Primary Caregiver Leave covering paternity, adoption and same-sex partners, a two-day Childcare Leave and access to an onsite daycare facility.

The company also offers its Return Ready Programme to help employees transition back to work after parental leave.

Unilever said the expanded benefits were developed after internal human resources data showed that working parents often relied on vacation or unpaid leave for additional recovery and caregiving time.

Women currently account for half of the company's workforce.

“The extended maternity leave has given me confidence that I can be successful in my career and build a family,” a Unilever employee said.

LGBTQ+ workplace protections

Unilever Philippines has also introduced policies supporting LGBTQ+ employees, including recognition of same-sex domestic partners for medical benefits and primary caregiver leave.

The company has established a Gender Transition Policy for transgender and gender-diverse employees, alongside measures addressing harassment and discrimination.

These initiatives are supported by workplace awareness activities, Pride Month celebrations and ProUd Network, the company's employee resource group for LGBTQ+ workers and allies.

Employee-led communities

Beyond formal benefits, Unilever encourages employees to participate in workplace communities based on shared interests and experiences.

These include parent groups, fitness clubs and ProUd Network.

According to the company, more than 300 employees, representing approximately half of its head office workforce, actively participate in these groups.

Unilever said the initiatives were developed through collaboration among its human resources, business functions, experts and company leaders.

The UN Women Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards recognize private-sector initiatives aligned with the Women's Empowerment Principles, including efforts to advance gender equality and create more inclusive workplaces.