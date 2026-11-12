Malacañang on Thursday declined to confirm whether ASEAN and China would finalize the long-awaited South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC) during the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, amid reports that negotiations would extend beyond this year.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro also withheld details of United States President Donald Trump's visit, including whether he would hold bilateral talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Right now we can't give any details for security purposes. And if there are any details to give, we will let the DFA say it," Castro said when asked about a possible one-on-one meeting between Marcos and Trump.

The White House has confirmed Trump's attendance at the summit, while Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent President Xi Jinping.

Castro also declined to confirm whether negotiations on the COC would conclude during the Philippines' chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“At this time, we also cannot say if it will not really be concluded at the 49th ASEAN Summit because the President still wants it to be finalized when the Philippines is the ASEAN chair,” she said.

“Well, anyway, with those details, if it really cannot be done, I will let Secretary Tess Lazaro of the DFA say what the most detailed and final decision that can be shared with our countrymen,” she added.

The Associated Press, citing three senior Southeast Asian diplomats familiar with the negotiations, reported that ASEAN and China would miss their target of concluding the agreement by the end of 2026.

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The diplomats said negotiators had made progress but remained divided over several issues, including the agreement's geographic scope, key definitions and whether the code would be legally binding.

The proposed COC aims to establish rules of conduct and prevent confrontations from escalating in the disputed South China Sea, where competing territorial claims have repeatedly sparked maritime tensions.

The negotiations build on the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, under which ASEAN and China committed to resolving disputes peacefully and exercising restraint.

Despite uncertainty surrounding the agreement, Castro said Marcos remained hopeful that progress could still be achieved.

“Every day, there is hope,” she said.