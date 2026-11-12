The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recovered P866.38 million in funds linked to alleged irregularities in flood control projects, as authorities continue pursuing criminal and tax-related cases against those involved.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the amount had been remitted to the national treasury through the Bureau of the Treasury as of October 2026.

The recovery represents a P25-million increase from the previously reported P841.38 million.

Vasquez said the DOJ had handled 29 cases involving alleged irregularities in flood control projects, including complaints for malversation, graft, plunder and tax violations.

Of the 29 cases, three involving malversation and graft have been filed before regional trial courts, while five tax-related cases have been brought before the Court of Tax Appeals.

Two cases were endorsed to the Office of the Ombudsman and subsequently filed before the Sandiganbayan.

Another nine cases involving malversation, graft or plunder have either been referred to the Ombudsman or reached final resolution.

Two cases remain pending before the DOJ, while eight tax-related complaints were dismissed following legal evaluation.

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Vasquez said the department would continue building cases against those responsible for irregularities while ensuring that investigations are supported by sufficient evidence.

He stressed that the government's accountability drive must also protect individuals from unfounded or politically motivated complaints.

“Public funds are funds of the Filipino people. When these are misused, it is the Filipino people who ultimately suffer, especially communities that need reliable flood control infrastructures to protect them and their homes, livelihoods, and lives,” Vasquez said.