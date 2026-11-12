A truck carrying approximately 1,450 kilograms of suspected sodium cyanide was intercepted by authorities at Sitio Tampuan, Barangay Kamanga in the town of Maasim, Sarangani Province on 11 November 2026.

According to the Police Regional Office 12 (PRO12), the operation resulted in the arrest of the vehicle's driver and helper.

The PRO12 stated that the interception was carried out by the Maasim Maritime Law Enforcement Team, in coordination with the Maasim Municipal Police Station and Regional Maritime Unit 12. An inspection of the truck led to the discovery of 29 sacks of the suspected chemical, with an estimated market value of P1.74 million.

Given the potentially serious risks associated with the substance, the recovered materials were immediately placed under the temporary custody of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of Maasim for proper safekeeping, pending referral to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau 12 for appropriate examination and disposition.

The two arrested individuals, identified only through their aliases, remain under police custody as authorities prepare the appropriate charges for filing.

Chief PNP Nartatez emphasized that the operation reflects the PNP’s responsibility to act on threats that may put public safety and the environment at risk, stressing the importance of vigilance and close coordination with concerned government agencies.

"Hindi natin kailangang hintayin na may mapahamak bago tayo kumilos. Kapag may nakikitang posibleng panganib sa ating mga komunidad, dapat maagapan ito sa tamang panahon. We expect our personnel to remain alert, exercise sound judgment, and work hand in hand with the appropriate agencies to ensure that public safety is always protected," PGen Nartatez said.

The operation reflects the PNP’s Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) under its Focused Agenda, reinforcing responsive police action and inter-agency coordination in support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s commitment to public safety and environmental protection.