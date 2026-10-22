Four arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Pangasinan

Four people were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Pangasinan on October 21, with police seizing suspected shabu, two revolvers, ammunition and several vehicles.

In Sual, a 30-year-old unemployed man was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Sual Municipal Police Station and the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1 between 5 a.m. and 6:50 a.m.

Police reported seizing 50 grams of suspected shabu valued at P340,000, contained in 10 heat-sealed plastic sachets.

Authorities also confiscated a genuine P500 bill used as buy-bust money, 15 pieces of boodle money, a black sling bag, two mobile phones, a glass tooter, scissors, a black wallet and two disposable lighters.

A black Mitsubishi Lancer GLX sedan bearing plate number NOV 163 was also seized. Police said the vehicle was allegedly used in illegal drug trade activities.

In San Carlos City, a 39-year-old married man working as a jeepney conductor was arrested at around 8:50 p.m. in a separate buy-bust operation conducted by the city police in coordination with PDEA Region 1.

Police seized 0.8 grams of suspected shabu valued at P5,440, contained in two heat-sealed plastic sachets. A genuine P500 bill used as marked money, a small brown paper and a blue Yamaha RS100T motorcycle were also recovered.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old unemployed man was arrested in Bani during an operation that began at around 9:25 p.m. and ended at 10:50 p.m.

Personnel of the Bani Municipal Police Station, in coordination with PDEA Region 1, confiscated 1.27 grams of suspected shabu valued at P8,636, contained in three heat-sealed plastic sachets.

Police also recovered a genuine P500 bill used as buy-bust money, an Oppo mobile phone, a .38-caliber revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition and a Suzuki Raider 150 motorcycle bearing plate number 140 IMK.

The three operations were conducted as part of the police campaign against illegal drugs in the province.

Authorities said the inventory and marking of the seized evidence were conducted at the respective operation sites in the presence of the suspects and mandatory witnesses, in accordance with legal procedures.