The Laoag City government in Ilocos Norte has formalized its partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) for the continued implementation of science-based programs, including an initiative that uses data to help communities prepare for disasters and strengthen agricultural resilience.

The city government signed a memorandum of agreement with DOST during the 2026 DOST Ilocos Region SETUP, CEST and SARAI Summit, themed “SARAI: Partnerships for Resilient Agriculture,” held at the Ilocandia Cultural Center in Batac City.

The agreement covers the second year of implementation of Project SARAI, or Smarter Approaches to Reinvigorate Agriculture as an Industry in the Philippines, in which Laoag City is a partner.

Mayor James Bryan Alcid said the partnership would support the city’s education and agriculture sectors, particularly in disaster preparedness and response.

Alcid cited the usefulness of Project SARAI during previous typhoons, saying its data helped the city identify barangays vulnerable to flooding and determine where assistance and response efforts should be prioritized.

He said access to such information allows the local government to make more informed decisions when responding to emergencies and protecting residents.

The mayor also thanked DOST for continuing to provide programs that support Laoag’s efforts to become a smart city.