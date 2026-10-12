QUEZON — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has inaugurated a new Innovation Hub (iHub) in Quezon Province, expanding its nationwide network to 85 facilities designed to promote technological innovation, entrepreneurship and research collaboration.

The facility, established at the DOST Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) Quezon, was formally opened through a ceremonial ribbon-cutting attended by Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho Mabborang, DOST-CALABARZON Regional Director Emelita Bagsit, Quezon Provincial Science and Technology Director Maria Esperanza Jawili and other government officials.

The new hub aims to provide a collaborative environment for students, researchers, aspiring innovators, entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) seeking to develop practical solutions to local challenges.

Through the initiative, DOST intends to strengthen the province's innovation ecosystem by encouraging technology development, knowledge-sharing and collaboration among educational institutions, government agencies and private enterprises.

The facility also serves as a venue for introducing emerging technologies and providing access to relevant DOST programs and technical services.

During activities at the hub, a digital agriculture-related platform featuring the Magallanes SARAI Profile was demonstrated, highlighting the potential application of digital technologies in presenting agricultural information.

The demonstration illustrated how technology-based platforms can support research, information access and the development of science-based solutions.

For local entrepreneurs and MSMEs, the iHub is intended to provide opportunities to explore technological applications, exchange technical knowledge and connect with government innovation programs.

Students and researchers may also benefit from collaborative activities aimed at strengthening scientific inquiry, creativity and problem-solving skills.

The establishment of the facility supports DOST's broader efforts to bring scientific research and innovation closer to communities and local industries.

It also complements the department's Three-Horizon Science, Technology, and Innovation Economic Strategy, which promotes productivity, research commercialization and the development of future-oriented industries.

With 85 innovation hubs established nationwide, DOST continues to expand its network of facilities intended to make science and technology resources more accessible to researchers, entrepreneurs and communities.

The Quezon iHub is expected to provide a platform for partnerships and technology-driven initiatives that respond to the province's economic and development needs.