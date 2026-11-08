The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has partnered with DataFlow Group for the pilot implementation of the Digital Recruitment and Employer Accreditation Management (DREAM) System that aims to streamline recruitment documents and employer accreditation processing.

“The system is part of our digitalization initiative, offering ‘red carpet, not red tape’ practice,” said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

Meanwhile, Amit Gupta, chief strategy officer and head of M&A at DataFlow Group, emphasized that accreditation is the first step in every lawful hire, and it should be as clear as the hiring decision itself.

"As a partner to DMW and MWO-Dubai, we are building a secure digital channel that gives employers and agencies certainty at every step.”

Under the pilot implementation, employers, principals, and private recruitment agencies can submit recruitment and accreditation documents and process payments online via the DREAM platform, eliminating repeated visits to MWO-Dubai and reducing the time and incidental costs associated with physical submissions.

Building on the success of the OECVS, first implemented by MWO-Dubai and having verified over 100,000 employment contracts across various locations since July 2025, the office will also pioneer the DREAM system.

The initiative further advances MWO-Dubai’s digital transformation by strengthening verification, promoting transparency and accountability, and streamlining services for employers, principals, and licensed Philippine recruitment agencies, while enhancing the protection and welfare of Filipino migrant workers.

Meanwhile, DMW and the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation discussed strengthening labor cooperation, focusing on skills training, certification, mutual recognition and upskilling partnerships.