The government's repatriation efforts continue to ensure the safe return of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the Philippines amid the ongoing tension in the Middle East.

Among the latest to return home are 38 OFWs from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, who arrived on Friday night, 6 November, aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR928 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Last night, 7 November, 37 OFWs arrived from Kuwait aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET644 at around 6 p.m., followed by another 74 OFWs from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR928 at around 9 p.m., both landing at NAIA Terminal 3.

Currently, a total of 149 OFWs have safely returned to the country through the said repatriation flights.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) immediately addressed the needs of repatriated OFWs upon their arrival in the country.

Among the assistance provided by the government were food assistance, transportation assistance for their land and air travel back to their respective provinces, temporary accommodation for those in need, and financial assistance to help with their immediate needs.

The Medical Assistance and Immediate Response Assistance Team and the Regional Welfare Offices of OWWA in the National Capital Region, Region III, and Region IV-A also served as partners in receiving and providing immediate service, giving the necessary support and coordination for the smooth arrival and return of OFWs.

In partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers, the Philippine Embassy, and the Migrant Workers Offices in the Middle East, the government continues to intensify coordination and take the necessary measures to assist OFWs who wish to return home and to ensure their safety and welfare.