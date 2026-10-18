DEPDev develops tool to assess LGU resilience

The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) is developing a tool to assess local government units’ (LGUs) resilience to disasters as it explores closer cooperation with the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Sustainable and Resilient Communities (OPASRC).

DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and OPASRC Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco discussed potential collaboration on climate adaptation, disaster preparedness and community resilience during a meeting on 14 October at DEPDev’s central office in Manila.

The proposed assessment tool will measure LGUs’ ability to anticipate, withstand and adapt to hazards across five areas: social, economic, environmental, infrastructure and institutional capacity.

Once finalized, the tool will help guide provincial development planning and the prioritization of programs and projects, DEPDev said.

The initiative aims to strengthen local planning, particularly in areas highly exposed to hazards and disasters, as the government pursues the goals of the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Balisacan highlighted the agency’s ongoing work on the tool, which is expected to help identify gaps in local resilience and guide development interventions.

Frasco, meanwhile, stressed the need for anticipatory planning as climate conditions worsen, emphasizing that resilience should be a priority in local governance.

The discussions reflect both agencies’ interest in coordinating national initiatives with local governments and other stakeholders to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters.

Established under the Office of the President, OPASRC promotes sustainable and resilient communities through national initiatives and partnerships with LGUs, communities and other stakeholders.