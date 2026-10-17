Filipino national transferred to ICE after voyeurism conviction in Virginia

Joshua Hombrebueno, a 21-year-old Philippine national residing unlawfully in the United States, was taken into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for removal proceedings following his conviction for hidden-camera voyeurism in a Virginia restaurant restroom.

On 20 September 2025, a customer and her young daughter used the employee restroom at Gustave Boulangerie & Brasserie in Del Ray, Alexandria, where Hombrebueno worked. The customer noticed a phone hidden in a slightly open vanity and positioned against toilet paper. Upon checking the device, she identified Hombrebueno as the person who had placed it there, leading to his arrest by local police.