Two Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group members killed in Maguindanao del Sur operation

Two suspected Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group members were killed in a joint military and police operation in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, on 8 November.

Two suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group (DI-HG) were killed in a joint military and police operation in Barangay Kapinpilan, Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, early Sunday, 8 November, the Philippine Army reported.

The Joint Law Enforcement Support Operation (JLESO) identified the fatalities as Amar Sansawi Usman, alias Amar Usman, and his companion, known only as alias Syok.

Usman was listed as a most wanted person in Maguindanao del Sur and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Syok, meanwhile, was allegedly involved in ambush incidents carried out by riding-in-tandem criminals and was reportedly among those who ambushed police personnel in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, on 28 March 2026.

The operation was conducted at around 5:30 a.m. by troops from the 90th Infantry Battalion, led by Lt. Col. Loqui O. Marco, and police personnel from the Ampatuan Municipal Police Station, Police Mobile Force Company, and Special Action Force.

Authorities recovered a .45-caliber pistol, an Uzi submachine gun, and live ammunition from the slain suspects.

Brig. Gen. Gremel B. Brual, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, said close coordination between the military and police contributed to the operation’s success.

“Ang matagumpay na operasyong ito ay bunga ng sama-samang pagkilos ng ating mga yunit ng militar at pulisya, gayundin ng mahalagang papel ng ating mga mamamayan na nagbibigay ng impormasyon tungkol sa mga kahina-hinalang aktibidad at indibidwal na nagbabanta sa seguridad,” Brual said.

Maj. Gen. Edgar L. Catu, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central, commended the troops and police personnel for their coordination and dedication.

“Binabati at pinupuri ko ang ating mga yunit, lalo na ang 601st Infantry Brigade, 90th Infantry Battalion, at ang ating mga katuwang sa Philippine National Police, sa kanilang mahusay na koordinasyon at dedikasyon sa pagtupad ng kanilang tungkulin,” Catu said.

He urged individuals involved in criminal activities to surrender and return to their families rather than risk further loss of life.

“May pagkakataon pa silang magbago ng landas, makabalik sa kanilang pamilya, at mamuhay nang mapayapa at naaayon sa batas. Huwag nilang sayangin ang pagkakataong ito,” he said.