Three soldiers wounded in armed encounter linked to family feud in Lanao del Sur

Three soldiers were wounded after government troops responding to a reported armed encounter were fired upon in Barangay Biasong, Picong, Lanao del Sur, on 7 November 2026.

The 101st Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army said its personnel, together with the Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office, responded to the reported clash, which was allegedly triggered by a family feud, locally known as rido.

The troops were assessing and attempting to pacify the situation when armed individuals involved in the conflict opened fire, prompting an exchange of gunfire. Reinforcements were deployed, and the shooting subsided at around 8 p.m., the brigade said.

BARMM police spokesperson Capt. Steffi Salanguit said the incident occurred during a joint clearing operation following an armed conflict between the Labao and Gaosil families. She said a member of the Labao family fired at the responding authorities.

The wounded soldiers were identified as Pvt. Jude Deligero, Pvt. Cupid Val Masibog Mosque, and Pvt. Reymond Padawan. They were immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility.

The 101st Infantry Brigade condemned the attack, saying the troops were carrying out their duty to restore peace and protect the community. It said those responsible would be held accountable under the law and that it would pursue appropriate legal action in coordination with concerned authorities.