The phone has a claimed 94.47 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It will be available in three finishes: Afterglow Pink, Emerald Green and Dawn Black.

Afterglow Pink uses what vivo calls a Chromatic Meteor Finish, producing an iridescent effect that shifts as the phone moves.

Emerald Green is styled after the appearance of a natural gemstone, while Dawn Black uses a darker metallic finish.

At the back, the V80 Lite features a floating crystal camera module framed by a precision-machined metal ring.

“Large battery capacity and refined design do not have to be opposing priorities,” vivo Philippines Brand Marketing Director Liu Lu said.

“With the V80 Lite, we wanted to give users the freedom of a 10,000mAh battery while creating a device they would also want to carry and use every day,” she added.

The vivo V80 Lite will launch at 10 a.m. on 4 October at Market! Market! in Taguig City.