TOTO returns to the Philippines for two-night concert run in 2027

The rock legends bring their signature hits back to Manila and Cebu as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

Filipino fans will once again get to sing along to TOTO's enduring rock anthems as the American band makes its return to the Philippines for two concerts in March 2027.

The group is set to perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on March 29, followed by a show at SM Seaside Cebu Arena on March 30, bringing its celebrated catalog back to local stages.

From “Africa” and “Rosanna” to “Hold the Line” and “I'll Be Over You,” TOTO's music has continued to find its way into playlists across generations. Nearly 50 years since the band's formation, its songs remain popular among longtime listeners while gaining new fans through streaming platforms.

The group's enduring reach is reflected in more than nine billion cumulative streams across digital music platforms. “Africa” has surpassed two billion Spotify plays, while “Hold the Line” has crossed the one-billion mark.

The current lineup features longtime members Steve Lukather on guitar and vocals and Joseph Williams on vocals, joined by Warren Ham, John Pierce, Keith Carlock, Dennis Atlas and Rai Thistlethwayte. The band performed for more than 850,000 ticket holders worldwide throughout 2025 and 2026.

For Lukather, the Philippines holds a special place in the band's touring history.

“From the earliest stages of our career, the Philippines has supported Toto. There is a mutual affection between us and the entire country,” he said, looking forward to reuniting with Filipino audiences.

Williams, who joined the band in 1986, also reflected on his four decades with TOTO, describing the experience as a labor of love. He expressed pride in the current lineup and its role in carrying the group's music into the next generation.

Co-founder David Paich likewise acknowledged the continued discovery of TOTO's music by younger listeners, expressing gratitude to the musicians who keep the band's repertoire alive through international performances.

Formed in 1977, TOTO was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2009. Its upcoming Philippine dates are part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Presented by Ovation Productions, with Blast TV as official media partner, the concerts will offer tickets ranging from P3,850 to P9,850 for Manila and P2,750 to P7,750 for Cebu, exclusive of ticketing charges.